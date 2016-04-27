'We need a lot of volunteers': Thunder Bay Multicultural Association needs more help for Folklore Festival

The annual celebration that showcases various cultures in northwestern Ontario is just around the corner but organizers are worried that there might not be enough volunteers to help make the event run as smoothly as they hope.

The 46th annual Folklore Festival, hosted by the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association, is like a "world tour of nations," featuring international foods, entertainment and imported beers and wines.

"It's a two full day event," said the association's adult and youth volunteer coordinator, Nicole Croes, adding that the event runs on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

With tons of vendors, entertainers and various booths featuring different cultural items, the festival itself needs about 200 volunteers to help run the annual event, but according to Croes, they currently have only 70 people registered to help.

The 2019 Folklore Festival will take place at the Fort William Gardens May 4 and May 5. (Folklore Festival / Facebook)

"So we need a lot of volunteers to run all the different areas like the children's area ... which usually has about two or three face painting tables," Croes explained, adding that the international students who made up most of the volunteers last year are "looking to do something different" this year.

"We usually would have ... six to eight volunteers that are painting the kids' faces at the same time and we also need people who are handing out balloons, we need people to help out at the stage ... we need people that are cleaning the food booths and changing the garbage," she said.

"Without the people helping in that area, it would kind of be difficult if we had only two people working."

She said volunteers would not only be donating their time to help out with the annual event, but they would also get a chance to enjoy the festival for free, while being eligible for different prize packages featured at the festival as well.

Volunteers are being encouraged to contact the coordinators at the Thunder Bay Multicultural Association or fill out the registration form on the festival's website.

This year's Folklore Festival will take place at the Fort William Gardens on May 4 and May 5.