Thunder Bay

Lakehead Region Conservation Authority issues a water safety statement as spring freshet continues

Temperatures have now climbed into the double digits in much of northwestern Ontario. Despite the melt, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority isn't worried about flooding just yet.

Despite above average temperatures and snowpack, flooding is not expected

Sarah Law · CBC News ·
A creek runs underneath a bridge.
McVicar Creek in Thunder Bay is beginning to run as the snow melts and temperature rises. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

As northwestern Ontario's spring melt has sprung with above average temperatures, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a water safety statement.

However, despite the warmer weather and above average snowpack remaining – especially in rural areas – flooding is not expected, said Tammy Cook, the conservation authority's chief administrative officer.

The water safety statement serves as a general reminder for people to be cautious around waterways as conditions continue to change, she said. The severity of the messaging ranges from a water safety statement to a water conditions/flood outlook statement, flood watch, and finally, flood warning.

"We just want to remind parents to keep their children and pets away from fast flowing water," Cook said.

The statement has been issued for:

  • The City of Thunder Bay
  • The Municipality of Neebing
  • The Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge
  • The Municipality of Shuniah
  • The Township of O'Connor
  • The Township of Conmee
  • The Township of Gillies 
  • The Township of Dorion

The spring freshet brings the potential for high flows, slippery banks and melting ice. People should be wary of the hazards and pay attention to their local forecast, Cook said.

Temperatures will be more seasonal next week, dropping below freezing, "so we will see that melting during the day and a little bit of tightening up at night," she said.

Conservation authorities will continue to monitor the conditions and update the watershed messaging as needed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sarah Law

Reporter

Sarah Law is a CBC News reporter based in Thunder Bay, Ont., and has also worked for newspapers and online publications elsewhere in the province. Have a story tip? You can reach her at sarah.law@cbc.ca

