Lakehead Region Conservation Authority issues a water safety statement as spring freshet continues

As northwestern Ontario's spring melt has sprung with above average temperatures, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has issued a water safety statement.

However, despite the warmer weather and above average snowpack remaining – especially in rural areas – flooding is not expected, said Tammy Cook, the conservation authority's chief administrative officer.

The water safety statement serves as a general reminder for people to be cautious around waterways as conditions continue to change, she said. The severity of the messaging ranges from a water safety statement to a water conditions/flood outlook statement, flood watch, and finally, flood warning.

"We just want to remind parents to keep their children and pets away from fast flowing water," Cook said.

The statement has been issued for:

The City of Thunder Bay

The Municipality of Neebing

The Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge

The Municipality of Shuniah

The Township of O'Connor

The Township of Conmee

The Township of Gillies

The Township of Dorion

The spring freshet brings the potential for high flows, slippery banks and melting ice. People should be wary of the hazards and pay attention to their local forecast, Cook said.

Temperatures will be more seasonal next week, dropping below freezing, "so we will see that melting during the day and a little bit of tightening up at night," she said.

Conservation authorities will continue to monitor the conditions and update the watershed messaging as needed.