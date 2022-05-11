Find out the latest on spring flooding, washout conditions on highways in northwestern Ontario

Rising water levels across northwestern Ontario have caused several highway closures and washouts.

Red Lake declared a municipal state of emergency Tuesday night due to flooding, after multiple sections of the community's primary road access to the Trans-Canada Highway has been affected by washouts.

Highway 105 was closed in both directions as of Wednesday morning due to a washout about 20 kilometres south of the town. Another part of Highway 105, between the Highway 17 junction at Vermillion Bay and Highway 609, is also closed due to water over the roadway.

A section of Highway 17 between Dryden and Vermillion is also affected by water on the road.

Highway 599 is closed about 15 kilometres south of Pickle Lake due to washout damage.

You can see the latest highway conditions from Ontario 511 in the interactive map below: