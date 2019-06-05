Lakehead conservation authority ends flood warning for Thunder Bay-area communities

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has ended its flood warning for a number of rural municipalities southwest of Thunder Bay but officials are advising people travelling in the area to continue to use "extreme caution."

The conservation authority (LRCA) issued a flood warning because of high water levels on the Whitefish River due to rainfall throughout most of the day Tuesday.

The river rose about 1.5 metres during the period of rainfall, but it, along with area tributaries, crested Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the LRCA said in a written release. Water levels are expected to slowly recede throughout the day Wednesday but will remain high "for some time."

Student transportation officials said that Whitefish Valley Public School was closed due to flooding and multiple road closures.

Those high water levels have also led the provincial Minister of Transportation to close a number of highways in the Nolalu, Gillies and Neebing areas. They include:

Highway 593 from Highway 61 to Highway 588 due to water over the road.

Highway 588 at Logan Road due to water over the road.

Highway 595 at Highway 588 due to water over the road. Barricades are in place.

Highway 608 near Chimo Road due to a washout.

Hwy 595 at Coulson Road due to undermining. Barricades are in place.

Flooding has also blocked traffic flow on other sections of Highways 588, 593 and 597.

OPP said Tuesday a number of local roads were also closed.

"The public is advised to use extreme caution when travelling in the area as many roads sustained damage and may continue to be unpassable," the LRCA said in Wednesday morning's written release.