The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority is warning of possible flooding in the Thunder Bay area this weekend.

The conservation authority issued a flood watch for Thunder Bay, Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah, O'Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion on Friday.

Between 20 and 40 mm of rain is expected in those areas over the next 48 hours, the conservation authority said, with localized thunderstorms also possible.

"After last weekend's rain, we have seen the area watercourses rise to near bank fall conditions and we're expecting them to continue to rise over the weekend with the anticipated rainfall," conservatation authority CAO Tammy Cook said. "When you look at the area watercourses, they are approaching the top of the banks."

"Once the we get the anticipated rainfall, we're anticipating they could spill over the top of their banks, likely stay within the anticipated floodplain, but we'll continue to see them rise over the weekend."

Snow runoff will also likely be heavier in rural areas, due to the amount of snow that remains on the ground, Cook said.

"There's a lot of snow still in the ditches, and likely still frozen culverts," she said. "You will see a lot more runoff in those areas where there is more snow."

Ponding is also possible in low-lying areas, Cook added.

"We're advising people to just to be cognizant of local forecasts," Cook said. "When they're around area waterways, be cognizant ... the banks can be slippery, and keep their children and pets away from fast flowing water."

Cook also noted that Conmee Township's state of emergency, which was declared after heavy rainfall led to flooding there are the weekend, remains in effect.

"Some of those roads remain closed," she said. "Be be mindful of when roads are closed, not to drive through them going around barricades."

"If you encounter a flooded road, definitely don't drive through a flooded road."