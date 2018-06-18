Flood watch for city, surrounding communities lifted: LRCA

A flood watch for Thunder Bay and surrounding municipalities has been lifted, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) said Monday.

The flood watch was issued by the LRCA on Saturday for the City of Thunder Bay, and the municipalities of Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, and Shuniah, and the townships of O'Connor, Gillies, Conmee and Dorion, amid warnings of potential thunderstorms that could deliver up to 75 mm or rain.

The LRCA lifted the flood watch on Monday morning.