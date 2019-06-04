Flood warning issued for rural Thunder Bay-area communities: LRCA

A number of communities around Thunder Bay are under a flood warning due to high amounts of precipitation, the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) said.

The warning encompasses Oliver-Paipoonge, Neebing, O'Connor and Gillies.

Up to 32 millimetres of precipitation was recorded in those areas overnight, the LRCA said, with higher levels in O'Connor and on the Whitefish River. More precipitation is expected over the next 24 hours.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Closure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Closure</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hymers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hymers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY588?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY588</a> both directions - Logan Rd (W), all lanes closed due to flooding. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONHwys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONHwys</a> —@511Ontario

The Whitefish River is rising rapidly, and there are reports of flooding in the area, the LRCA said.

The Ministry of Transportation said Highway 588 at Logan Road is closed in both directions due to flooding. The Village of Hymers is also experiencing flooding on Tuesday, the LRCA said.

The public is advised to exercise caution around waterways, and move items stored along riverbanks to higher ground.