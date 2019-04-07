Use caution around waterways: Lakehead Region Conservation Authority

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority (LRCA) is advising people in and around Thunder Bay to be extra careful around area waterways in its latest flood outlook statement.

The agency said recent snow melt and precipitation have led to water levels rising in the region. However, a further 20 to 25 mm of precipitation is expected overnight Sunday, which will cause water levels to rise even more.

High water flows, melting ice, and unstable banks could be dangerous, the LRCA said, and parents and caregivers are advised to keep children away from all waterways.

The LRCA said staff will be monitoring conditions, and issuing updated flood messages as needed.

The flood outlook statement was issued Sunday, and is in effect for Thunder Bay, Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah, O'Connor, Conmee, Gillies and Dorion.