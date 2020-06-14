Float plane overturns in Thunder Bay, Ont., harbour

The lone occupant of a float plane escaped serious injury when the aircraft overturned in the Thunder Bay, Ont., harbour on Saturday morning.

Firefighters, police, the Canadian Coast Guard, and Superior North EMS paramedics responded to the crash, which occurred at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

The plane had overturned within the break wall, just east of Lakehead Aviation on Shipyard Drive, and was partially-submerged when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters used boats to reach the aircraft; the pilot had already been removed from the overturned aircraft, and taken to shore, with help from the occupants of another float plane that was in the area.

The pilot was examined by paramedics, and released.

Firefighters used water immersion suits to check for other potential victims at the crash site, but none were found.