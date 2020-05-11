Man arrested after fleeing from police in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A 35-year-old Fort William First Nation man is facing charges after running a stop sign, then fleeing from Thunder Bay police on the weekend.

Police said officers spotted a vehicle driving through a stop sign at Franklin and Miles Streets just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and the vehicle slowed briefly, but then sped off.

The vehicle then drove through a red light on Arthur Street, and police discontinued their pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Other Thunder Bay police officers saw the vehicle a short time later, but the driver again fled.

An investigation identified the driver, and members of the Anishinabek Police Service located and arrested him sometime before 1 a.m. Sunday.

No further details of the arrest have been provided.

The accused has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of probation, failure to comply with a judicial release, and two counts of fleeing from police.

He appeared in court Sunday, and was remanded into custody pending a future court appearance.