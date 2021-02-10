Low-cost airline to begin offering flights out of Thunder Bay in June

A low-cost airline will begin flying out of Thunder Bay in June.

Flair Airlines said the addition of service to Thunder Bay is part of an overall expansion of its domestic network, which will offer travel to 18 Canadian destinations by the summer.

In a media release, the company said it's planning to begin Thunder Bay flights to and from Toronto on June 21; there will be three flights a week to start, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The company flies Boeing 737 aircraft.

Thunder Bay International Airport president and CEO Ed Schmidtke said he's "very pleased" that Flair will begin offering service in the city.

"Airline customers pay to use our services, whether it's the terminal building, whether it's the runways," he said. "So, another customer coming is very welcome to our bottom line."

Schmidtke said the Thunder Bay airport will be able to accommodate the increased traffic.

"There are a number of other carriers already serving Thunder Bay very well," he said. "The addition of three additional flights across the seven day week is not a major impact one way or the other. There's lots of room to accommodate that."

Schmidtke said exactly where the Flair counter will be located in the airport has yet to be determined.

More Flair flights will be added as non-essential travel restrictions imposed by the government due to the COVID-19 pandemic are loosened, the company said.

The company's website lists the price of a one-way flight from Thunder Bay to Toronto as $49 per person; the price includes "all taxes and fees."