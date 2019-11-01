Five facing drug charges after fight at Thunder Bay, Ont., home
Five people, including two from Thunder Bay, are facing drug charges after police seized cocaine and crack cocaine from a Limbrick Street home on Thursday.
Police seized cocaine, crack cocaine, cash at Limbrick Street residence
Police were called to the residence at about 8:30 a.m. with reports of a fight. However, responding officers found a number of people inside the home were in possession of drugs, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
A search of the home turned up about $3,100 worth of cocaine, $6,000 worth of crack cocaine, and about $16,000 in cash.
Two women from Thunder Bay, aged 27 and 44, two men from Toronto, aged 29 and 41, and a 20-year-old Oshawa man are all facing drug-related charges.
All of the accused appeared in court on Friday, and were remanded into custody.