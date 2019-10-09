Five people face drug, gun charges after Thunder Bay, Ont., raid

Five people, including two from Thunder Bay, are facing drug and weapons charges after police raided a home on the city's south side Tuesday.

Police said officers with Thunder Bay and Nishnawbe-Aski police, as well as OPP, executed a search warrant at a Mountdale Avenue home at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The search, police said, came as part of an active and ongoing investigation into the city's drug trade.

During the search, police found a loaded handgun, a rifle, about $36,000 in cocaine, and about $20,000 in cash, as well as paraphernalia consisted with drug trafficking.

Four people were at the residence at the time of the search and arrested.

The fifth person was arrested by police earlier that afternoon, as part of the same investigation. He was removed from a plane at the Thunder Bay International Airport.

Two 19-year-old men from Toronto, a 21-year-old man from Toronto, a 63-year-old Thunder Bay man, and 28-year-old Thunder Bay woman all face numerous drug and weapons charges.

All appeared in court Wednesday morning, and were remanded into custody.