Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police arrest 5 after male victim bound and assaulted

Five people were arrested after Thunder Bay police responded to a Cameron Street home Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a male bound inside.

4 from Thunder Bay, 17-year-old from Ottawa face drug, forcible confinement charges

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police arrested five people, including a 17-year-old from Ottawa, after a male victim was found bound and with injuries consistent with an assault in a Cameron Street home on Monday. (Christina Jung/CBC)

Five people have been arrested after a male victim was forcibly confined and assaulted in a south-side Thunder Bay home.

Officers responded to a Cameron Street home on Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a male bound inside, a news released Tuesday says.

They found a man with injuries consistent with an assault as well as multiple individuals.

Police said there were signs of drug trafficking activity and cocaine was seized.

Four people from Thunder Bay, along with a 17-year-old from Ottawa, were arrested and face several charges, including forcible confinement, assault, uttering threats and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Four of the five remained in custody after a bail hearing Tuesday. All have future court dates scheduled.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now