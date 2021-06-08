Thunder Bay police arrest 5 after male victim bound and assaulted

Five people have been arrested after a male victim was forcibly confined and assaulted in a south-side Thunder Bay home.

Officers responded to a Cameron Street home on Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a male bound inside, a news released Tuesday says.

They found a man with injuries consistent with an assault as well as multiple individuals.

Police said there were signs of drug trafficking activity and cocaine was seized.

Four people from Thunder Bay, along with a 17-year-old from Ottawa, were arrested and face several charges, including forcible confinement, assault, uttering threats and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Four of the five remained in custody after a bail hearing Tuesday. All have future court dates scheduled.