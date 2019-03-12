Skip to Main Content
Five charged after Thunder Bay police find suspected fentanyl while executing search warrant
Thunder Bay

Five people were arrested and suspected fentanyl was seized after a drug bust in Thunder Bay.
Police in Thunder Bay arrested five people and seized suspected fentanyl after executing a search warrant at a Machar Avenue residence on Wednesday. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Thunder Bay police said a search warrant was executed at a home on the 100 block of Machar Avenue Wednesday afternoon, about 10 minutes before they raided another north-side home.

Police said the suspected drugs and cash were seized.

Officers found five people — two from Thunder Bay and three from the Greater Toronto Area — inside the home. All were arrested and face drug trafficking related charges.

They all appeared in bail court on Thursday and remain in custody with future court appearances.

