Five charged after Thunder Bay police find suspected fentanyl while executing search warrant

Five people were arrested and suspected fentanyl was seized after a drug bust in Thunder Bay.

Thunder Bay police said a search warrant was executed at a home on the 100 block of Machar Avenue Wednesday afternoon, about 10 minutes before they raided another north-side home.

Police said the suspected drugs and cash were seized.

Officers found five people — two from Thunder Bay and three from the Greater Toronto Area — inside the home. All were arrested and face drug trafficking related charges.

They all appeared in bail court on Thursday and remain in custody with future court appearances.