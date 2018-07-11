A Live on the Waterfront dance party with Five Alarm Funk
Vancouver's Five Alarm Funk will be turning Marina Park into a dance floor on Wednesday night.
Vancouver-based eight-piece plays Wednesday night at Marina Park
The eight-piece, Juno-nominated funk band will headline Wednesday's Live on the Waterfront concert.
The group has been together for more than a decade, bringing ska, punk, rock and even a touch of metal to their trademark, high-energy funk sound.
Five Alarm Funk isn't the only reason to check out Wednesday's free Live on the Waterfront event — Thunder Bay's Martin Blanchet Jazz Quintet: Café Paris and Hunt & Gather will also be performing.
The show runs from 6-9 p.m.
For more information, visit thunderbay.ca/en/recreation/events.