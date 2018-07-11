Skip to Main Content
A Live on the Waterfront dance party with Five Alarm Funk

Vancouver's Five Alarm Funk will be turning Marina Park into a dance floor on Wednesday night.

Vancouver-based eight-piece plays Wednesday night at Marina Park

Five Alarm Funk plays Wednesday night at Marina Park in Thunder Bay, part of the Live on the Waterfront concert series. (Five Alarm Funk/Facebook)

The eight-piece, Juno-nominated funk band will headline Wednesday's Live on the Waterfront concert.

The group has been together for more than a decade, bringing ska, punk, rock and even a touch of metal to their trademark, high-energy funk sound.

Five Alarm Funk isn't the only reason to check out Wednesday's free Live on the Waterfront event — Thunder Bay's Martin Blanchet Jazz Quintet: Café Paris and Hunt & Gather will also be performing.

The show runs from 6-9 p.m.

For more information, visit thunderbay.ca/en/recreation/events.

