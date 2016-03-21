Missouri man fined, banned from fishing in Ontario for 4 years

A Missouri man has been fined $6,500 and has been given a four-year fishing ban in Ontario after being found to have committed multiple violations, including allowing fish to spoil.

The man was stopped at an enforcement checkpoint about 25 kilometres from the Fort Frances border crossing after returning from a fly-in fishing trip in June 2018.

Conservation officers found four bags of unidentifiable fish fillets, which were not packed with ice and had spoiled. The fish were seized and DNA testing determined the man was in possession of 16 walleye and 9 bass over the legal limit.

The case was heard in a Fort Frances court last month.

He was fined for possessing an over-limit of fish, packaging fish in a manner that fish cannot be easily counted or identified, and for allowing fish to spoil.