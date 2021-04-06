First ocean-going vessel of the 2021 season arrives at Thunder Bay, Ont., port

Thunder Bay's ocean-going shipping season is officially open, with the first salty arriving at the northwestern Ontario city's port on the weekend.

The M.V. Federal Cedar arrived at the Richardson International Main Elevator on Sunday morning, the port said.

The vessel is loading 12,000 metric tonnes of western red spring wheat, which will be exported to Puerto Rico.

Federal Cedar Captain Pradeep Dattajirao and Chief Engineer Kalyan Kumar Roy received top hat honours, but no formal ceremony is being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Cedar's arrival on Sunday marked the earliest opening to ocean-going vessel traffic at the Thunder Bay port in five years.