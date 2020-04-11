First 'Salty' arrives in Port of Thunder Bay

The International shipping season is officially open in the Port of Thunder Bay.

On Friday, April 10, The Cyprus-registered M.V. Tufty became the first ocean-going "Salty" vessel to enter the Port of Thunder Bay this season, berthing at Richardson's main elevator.

Tufty is mastered by Captain Denys Bushuyev and the Chief Engineer is Oleksandr Shevchenko.

In a normal year the pair would have been welcomed to the city in a Top Hat ceremony where they would be thanked for opening Canada's furthest inland port to international shipping for the season.

The ceremony will not take place this year due to pandemic protocol.

In a release, the Port said marine shipping industry has implemented measures to prevent potential spread of infection and enable the essential movement of food and supplies to consumers.

The season opened to domestic vessel traffic in March and the Port said strong grain shipments have been observed during the first few weeks.

Tufty is taking on a load of amber durum grain that is bound for Italy.

The Port said global demand for durum and wheat have risen as consumers stockpile staple foods during lockdowns.

Tufty is owned and operated by Montreal-based Canfornav, one of the largest ocean-going carriers.