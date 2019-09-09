New app boosts peer support among Superior North EMS paramedics

The power of connection. Superior North EMS paramedics get a new tool to enhance their peer support program....and it's as close as their phone. Jonathan Woodbeck is a peer support paramedic at the Superior North Emergency Medical Services. Nik Fiorito is the developer who created the First Response Mental Health Project App 9:05

A new app aims to help give Thunder Bay's paramedics the support they need as they deal with the more traumatic aspects of the job.

The agency has recently turned to technology to help its paramedics deal with the stresses they encounter on the job; the app for their mobile phones focuses on providing peer support.

And it's needed in Thunder Bay.

"First responders are at a higher risk of things like PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] and mental illness, depression, anxiety, suicide, due to the work that we do, due to what we see on a daily, recurring basis," said Jonathan Woodbeck, the wellness and peer support coordinator with Superior North EMS.

Woodbeck said the service has lost paramedics to suicide in the past, and many need to take time off due to PTSD brought on by their jobs.

"It's relevant, it's here," he said.

The app itself is part of a new software system, which was developed by Thunder Bay-based First Response Mental Health.

Connecting with peers

"[Woodbeck and Superior North EMS] came to us, not even looking, initially, for a software solution, just kind of trying to brainstorm about how they could track and put things out to their membership that are spread across a large distance," said Nik Fiorito, a project lead for First Response Mental Health.

They decided on a peer support program, since it allows paramedics to talk to their colleagues who are experiencing the same things. But the question remained as to how to best implement it for the northwestern Ontario paramedic service.

"We had a bit of a brainstorm, and we came up with a system that includes a mobile application that every medic has in their pocket," Fiorito said.

Woodbeck administers the service, pinning information such as contacts for mental health professionals, which can then be quickly accessed by paramedics through the app.

Paramedics can also ask for support from their peers with one click of a button.

That applies to supervisors as well, who can recommend a peer support team contact a specific paramedic who just handled a difficult call.

"A major concern, obviously, was 'will my boss be spying on me? Who will know that I pushed the button?'" Fiorito said. "We don't keep a chat, or things within in the system."

Available anytime

Paramedics can not only decide who they want on their peer support team, they can also indicate how they want to be contacted, such as via text or a phone call.

The service is available to paramedics 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, no matter where in the region they're stationed.

"For us, we respond to the district, so we have stations in 14 communities," Woodbeck said. "In some of our areas, it is only one crew. They're there for four days at a time, or some crews work week in-week out."

"So you might have two medics at a rural base for a week, alone," he said. "If they experience something, what resources do they have there? This gives that ability for our team to connect with them at any time, for them to request that help at any time."