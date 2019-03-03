Housing awards for three northwestern Ontario First Nations

First Nations from northwestern Ontario won three of the four Housing Recognition Awards at this year's First Nations Housing Conference in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Muskrat Dam won the award for a pair of energy-efficient triplexes built in just nine weeks. Weagamow won for two new homes and a series of renovations and repairs. And Wauzhushk Onigum received recognition for two new energy efficient triplexes.

"It was very humbling, very humbling I must say," said Wauzhushk Onigum housing manager Chris L. Skead. "I'm just the guy who coordinates things. It's really Wauzhushk Onigum receiving the award. I just accept it on behalf."

The new units were built on insulated concrete forms, Skead said, adding, "They hold the heat in good, they're energy efficient, and they're very attractive to look at as well. The finishes are great inside."

All of the framing, insulation, vapour barriers, windows, doors, siding, roofing and finishes were done by contractors in the community, he added.

'It's like winning the lottery right?'

Only the footings and foundations were done by external contractors.

"We're proud of them. They turned out really well," Skead said.

Wauzhushk Onigum is currently dealing with a housing shortage, so it's exciting to get funding to build new units and move people out of dilapidated conditions or out of the city and back to the community, he said.

"It's just rewarding, and hopefully we can just keep the ball rolling with some more applications and get some more funding, and we're just excited when we see these things come through."

The First Nation set up a housing committee to decide who would get the new homes, based on a variety of criteria.

"They are so excited and happy to be in new conditions with today's code and whatnot," Skead said of the recipients.

"It's like winning the lottery right? [They're] very very happy."

