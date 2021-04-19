An elder based in Treaty 3 Territory in northwestern Ontario says he hopes a new website will help to preserve traditional Anishinaabe language and culture for generations to come.

The recently launched site, firstnationelders.com, features podcasts, videos and songs recorded by elders, eager to share their knowledge.

"We have a lodge called Ki'eshgitabaaning Cultural & Healing Lodge, and it's a teaching lodge. It's a ceremonial lodge. And we help people in all kinds of different ways, ceremonies and healings and things like that," said Alo White, of Naotkamegwanning First Nation, who is spearheading the effort.

"So we wanted to find a creative way to share our traditional knowledge. And that's why we came up with this website."

A website seemed like the perfect way to reach out to young people in particular, he explained, especially while so many in-person programs are shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elders of Ki'eshgitabaaning Midewiin Lodge are pictured in this photo, part of a collection of 'images of the past' featured on the website. (Ki'eshgitabaaning Cultural & Healing Lodge)

But the idea is one that he first began thinking about years ago, after the devastating loss of his 23-year-old son, Edward Nathan White, to suicide. "He always had a craving for knowledge of language, culture and history," White said. "So that's when I started thinking about it."

"We started to talk to the elders about it, and they were all in."

There are currently 25 contributing elders, he explained, and more are welcome to join the project. Once they are all fully vaccinated, and feel safe doing so, the elders will be invited to record additional material for the site.

The ultimate goal, he emphasized, is to make sure their knowledge isn't lost.

"My grandfather ... if I could just turn on the internet, go onto a website and hear him talk and sing and share his knowledge, that would be really, really good for me. But I can't. They didn't have this kind of technology back in their time."

White said he hopes that the site will help to offer younger generations a sense of meaning and purpose, by connecting them to the past.

"We must know where we come from to know where we are going. We want a good solid cultural foundation for our grandchildren, and the ones yet to be born. That's why we're doing this."