First Nation communities continue to 'prevent, prepare, and respond' to COVID-19 concerns

The deputy grand chief Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN) says remote First Nation communities are trying hard to "prevent, prepare, and respond" to the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a lack of necessary resources.

"Although we have made great strides there is a huge huge lack of resources in our First Nation communities, our biggest worry of course is if COVID-19 were to make its way to the north we'd be in deep trouble," said NAN deputy grand chief Derek Fox in an interview with CBC.

Fox said many First Nation communities have put in place necessary measures to protect against the spread of the virus, while NAN executives are working to ensure funds are allocated appropriately to meet the needs of each community.

"There's going to be funding coming but as far as the specifics and how that will be rolled out that hasn't come out… but we've encouraged our First Nations to ensure that they keep track of what they're spending on.. we'll do our job and ensure that all those funds are reimbursed," said Fox.

On March 26, Marc Miller, minister of Indigenous services, outlined the details of a $305 million distinctions-based Indigenous community support fund, which aims to address immediate needs of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Nation communities during the pandemic.

According to a press release from Indigenous Services Canada, $215 million will be distributed for First Nations, and allocated to each community based on population, remoteness and community well-being.

When it comes to community well-being and mental wellness in remote First Nations in the region, Fox said many leaders have been able to say positive during the pandemic.

"It''s a time of uncertainty but it's even harder to stay positive as a leader, but they're doing a great job, and they're doing a great job of keeping their members, and myself included, together and sane and positive. It's Inspirational," he said.

Fox added that he does have concerns for youth in remote communities, as certain social issues remain persistent during the pandemic.

"My worry is the issues, the problems that we often talked about, they don't go away, they continue to evolve with our people, the social issues," he said. "I worry about them, their mental health...they're being told to stay inside and I just encourage them to stay positive."

Fox said he is continuing to meet with his youth council over video calls, and continues to utilize social media to stay connected with members of several communities.