19-year-old Thunder Bay man facing first-degree murder charge due back in court Friday

A 19-year-old Thunder Bay man facing a charge of first-degree murder over a fatal assault on the city's south side is due back in court on Friday.

Cody Shaganash-Echum and a 14-year-old male co-accused are each facing a number of charges over the incident, which occurred Jan. 9 at a residence in the 200 block of Syndicate Avenue North.

Police were called to the home just before 3 a.m. with reports of a break-in, and located two male suspects nearby.

Inside the home, a, 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries was found; he was taken to hospital, and died a few days later.

Police have identified the deceased as Austin Peter Robinson of Thunder Bay.

Shaganash-Echum and the 14-year-old male — who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — were initially charged with aggravated assault.

After Robinson's death, they were charged with first-degree murder.

Police would also locate two other victims, a male and female, who were assaulted inside the home during the incident.

As a result of the investigation, Shaganash-Echum and his co-accused are also facing charges of assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, and wearing a disguise with intent.

Both remain in custody.