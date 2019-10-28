19-year-old Thunder Bay man facing first-degree murder charge due back in court Friday
Cody Shaganash-Echum and 14-year-old male co-accused charged after fatal assault on Syndicate Avenue
A 19-year-old Thunder Bay man facing a charge of first-degree murder over a fatal assault on the city's south side is due back in court on Friday.
Cody Shaganash-Echum and a 14-year-old male co-accused are each facing a number of charges over the incident, which occurred Jan. 9 at a residence in the 200 block of Syndicate Avenue North.
Police were called to the home just before 3 a.m. with reports of a break-in, and located two male suspects nearby.
Inside the home, a, 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries was found; he was taken to hospital, and died a few days later.
Police have identified the deceased as Austin Peter Robinson of Thunder Bay.
Shaganash-Echum and the 14-year-old male — who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — were initially charged with aggravated assault.
After Robinson's death, they were charged with first-degree murder.
Police would also locate two other victims, a male and female, who were assaulted inside the home during the incident.
As a result of the investigation, Shaganash-Echum and his co-accused are also facing charges of assault with a weapon, breaking and entering, and wearing a disguise with intent.
Both remain in custody.