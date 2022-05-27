Four people, including two from Thunder Bay, have been charged with first-degree murder as a result of a lengthy investigation after a body was found along a northwestern Ontario highway more than three years ago.

The body of 21-year-old Samatar Warsame was found on the shoulder of Highway 527, just north of the junction of highways 11 and 17 in Shuniah, on Jan. 12, 2019.

In a media release issued Friday, Ontario Provincial Police announced four people had been charged in connection with Warsame's murder.

A 25-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area, 29-year-old man from Toronto, 43-year-old man from Thunder Bay and 33-year-old woman from Thunder Bay are all facing charges of first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit murder, OPP said.

All four remain in custody pending a future court appearance.

Police said the accused and victim "had a common interest." No further details have been provided.

The investigation is ongoing, OPP added, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.