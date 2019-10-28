Two charged with first-degree murder in Frederica Street fire death

Two Ottawa men are facing first-degree murder charges following the death of a 33-year-old Thunder Bay man in a house fire earlier this month.

The two accused — aged 19 and 20 — were already in custody on unrelated drug charges when informed of the homicide charges on Tuesday, police said.

The charges stem from a structural fire on Frederica Street East on the night of Oct. 3.

A deceased man, identified by police as Jordan Lapointe of Thunder Bay, was found inside.

Thunder Bay police Det. Sgt. Jeremy Pearson said police continue to investigate the incident.

"We are still in the process of reviewing all the evidence that we have gathered," Pearson said. "There is a tremendous amount of evidence to be reviewed. There are still, I believe, witnesses outstanding who may have information that is important to this investigation."

Both accused appeared in court on Wednesday, and were remanded into custody. They'll be back in court next month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.