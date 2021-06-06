Firefighters rescue injured swimmer across fast moving river

Thunder Bay firefighters rescued a swimmer who had injured his leg and became stranded on the other side of a rushing river.

Fire department officials said they were contacted by provincial police on Friday night to assist with a water rescue at Crooked Rapids in Ware township, northwest of Thunder Bay.

A male had been swimming in the area and injured his leg, winding up on the far side of the river. He was only wearing shorts and had been exposed to a storm that had passed through the area.

The fire department's rapid deployment craft, along with two firefighters in swift water rescue suits, crossed the river to the male. Firefighters assessed his injuries, gave him some clothes and a life jacket.

A rope tethering system was used to bring the firefighters and injured swimmer back across the water.

The individual was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of lower leg injuries.

Fire officials say people should be extremely cautious when swimming in rivers and should tell someone their location.