Firearms, drugs seized after Thunder Bay break-and-enter

Two Mississauga men and one Thunder Bay woman are facing charges after police found drugs and a loaded handgun in a city apartment.

Police were called to a Frederica Street apartment late Friday evening with reports of unwanted persons.

Responding officers found more than 10 people inside the apartment, although none of them were the apartment's actual tenants. They were removed from the premises.

While speaking with two men who said they were from the GTA, police saw items believed to be drug trafficking paraphernalia, and a substance believed to be cocaine.

One of the men was in possession of a handgun with a bullet in the chamber, and police also seized more than $1,400 in cash.

The investigation also led officers to locate a woman who claimed she was watching the apartment for the tenants.

The Mississauga men, aged 18 and 22, are facing numerous drug-related charges, while the 18-year-old is also facing several firearm-related charges, including possession of a firearm knowing its serial number had been tampered with.

The Thunder Bay woman, age 26, is facing drug possession and theft charges.

All three accused are facing numerous charges, and appeared in court Saturday. They were remanded into custody pending a future court date.