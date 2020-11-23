Thunder Bay police arrest one of suspects wanted after alleged firearm incident

Police in Thunder Bay have arrested one of the two people wanted after a firearm incident last week.

Thunder Bay police said 23-year-old Owen John Boyce was arrested at a bar on the city's south side on Sunday evening.

Boyce, along with 21-year-old Brianna Lynn Netemegesic, were sought by police after allegations that a suspect pointed a gun at another individual on the night of Nov. 19.

Briana Lynn Netemegesic (Thunder Bay Police Service/Provided)

As part of the investigation, police had contained a Picton Avenue residence where it was thought the suspects may have fled but they weren't located at the time.

Police said if Netemegesic is seen in public, people should call 911 immediately and not try to approach or confront her.

Netemegesic was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault for an incident that occurred on Picton Avenue in March.