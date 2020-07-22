One new forest fire was reported in the northwest on Monday afternoon, bringing the total number of fires burning in the region to 11, the province's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services (AFFES) said.

The new fire is known as Thunder Bay 47, and is located on an island in Voltaire Lake, about 140 kilometres north of Thunder Bay.

As of late Monday afternoon, the 0.1 hectare fire was listed as not under control.

Thunder Bay 47 was the only one of the 11 fires in the northwest listed as not under control.

As for the other 10 fires, six are under control, and four are being observed.

AFFES said the fire hazard remains low along the Minnesota border and north shore, and in the Thunder Bay area.

Much of the region is under a moderate hazard; the hazard is high in some parts of the Red Lake and Sioux Lookout sectors.