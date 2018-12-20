It's been a "bit of a slow start" to the forest fire season this year, according to the ministry's fire information officer, with only five fire incidents across the entire province since the official start of the season in April.

"That's quite a bit short of the 10 year average of 36 fires that we normally have counted by this point in the season," Chris Marchand told CBC News.

He said part of the reason for this year's slow start is due to the "way spring has unfolded" so far, with a slow melt to the heavy snowfall the north saw this past winter.

However, despite the low number of fires, it's hard to predict how the rest of the season will unfold, he said.

"It's very much at the whims of the weather," Marchand added. "We sort of take things as they come."

Small grass fires have quickly been extinguished in the last seven days in the Kenora and Thunder Bay regions, while officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry have been working closely with the community of Wabaseemong "to help manage grass fields" through prescribed burns, he said.

"The program ... in Wabaseemong is one of 12 across the province that typically happen in the spring, commonly in First Nations communities, to help manage those dry, cured fuels that are in and around those communities," he said, adding that they're done "under very strict environmental conditions."

Focus on 'minimizing human-caused fires'

With ice still covering many of the lakes across northwestern Ontario, Marchand said it's tough for firefighters to help respond to fires as quickly and efficiently as needed.

"As the open areas, like ditches and fields, continue to lose snow cover, our degree of concern in the spring time is really for grass fires around the various travel corridors," Marchand explained. "Ice cover around the region's lakes can pose challenges in fighting those fires, as we can't use aircraft to scoop water from the lakes."

He said as grass starts to grow back, conditions around this time of year can change very quickly, which is why residents need to make sure they are following the day-time burning regulations.

"Spring is a time when we really focus on minimizing human-caused fires," Marchand added. "Spring is also a good time to think about adopting some fire smart practices on your property to protect your home or cottage in an event of a forest fire in your area."