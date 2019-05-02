Ontario leaders, NAN grand chief offer condolences to First Nation after 'tragic loss' in house fire

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief, council, and provincial leaders from northwestern Ontario are offering their condolences to the residents in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), after an early morning house fire on Thursday claimed the lives of five people in the community.

"We were saddened to learn of the tragedy this morning and our prayers are with the victims, their families and the entire community during this difficult time," Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler on Friday.

According to the Chief of KI, Donny Morris, the fire occurred at around 5 a.m. on Thursday morning in a "private residence with a single mom and her kids."

"This is a devastating loss for the community. We have assured Chief and Council that we will support them in any way possible as they grieve the days and week ahead," Fiddler said.

Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief, Jonathan Solomon, also expressed his "sincere condolences to the community, the families and to the leadership of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug."

A team of crisis support workers from NAN are expected to go up to the community on Friday morning, according to Friday's release

'It affects everyone'

Kenora MP Bob Nault also shared his condolences to the "friends and families of those lost in the recent house fire" on Friday.

"When something like this happens in a community, it affects everyone, including those in nearby communities," Nault stated in Friday's release.

"As we continue to mourn the lives of those lost, I offer my support in this time of unbelievable grief. In the coming days, I know community members will bring strength and support to each other as they work to overcome this tragedy."

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug is located approximately 600 km north of Thunder Bay, Ont.

During an interview on Thursday with CBC News, Morris said that people trying to rescue the family during the house fire were also hurt.

'Preventable and unnecessary tragedy'

Morris said it was hard to fight the fire because the houses in the community are old and the First Nation also lacks proper firefighting equipment.

"Out of respect for the community, we should all maintain and respect their need for privacy during this time," Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald stated in a written release. "I have spoken to Chief Morris this afternoon and offered my prayers and support as the community grapples with this catastrophe. As I continue to reflect on this tragic situation, it is with a sad heart that I realize that this preventable and unnecessary tragedy is affecting yet again another First Nation community."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations for the community and Chief and Council have asked community members and others to not post pictures or speculation on social media.

"While we mourn now, we will be looking to seek solutions, with all parties to prevent any future unnecessary deaths of First Nations due to fire."

NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Kiiwetinoong MPP Sol Mamakwa expressed their "deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this tragic loss."

"We hope they find solace and strength in community, and feel an outpouring of love from across the province as they grieve together."