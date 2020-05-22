City of Thunder Bay seeks input on backyard fires

The City of Thunder Bay is seeking input on its backyard burning permits.

The Ontario city's council requested administration look at recreational burning permits, in an effort to address concerns from some residents.

"We have over 8,000 permits across the city and a very low complaint rate," said Kevin Anderson, captain of fire prevention, education and investigation. "We're just going to review that and make sure it's fair for everybody."

A survey has been posted to the city's Get Involved website. The survey will be available until Oct. 18, and a report is due back to council about a month later.

Anderson said the most common complaints relate to smoke from backyard fires, and firefighters have to respond to every complaint received.

"Sometimes ... the smoke is a bit too much, and maybe it's a bit windy," he said. "Most cases, it's just a little bit of smoke, and they're not breaking any rules."

Fire permits currently cost $30 per year, and allow open-air burning between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. daily.

The existing rules have been in place since 2009, the city said.