Thunder Bay Fire Rescue answered an alarm early Friday morning for a structural fire on the 400 block of County Blvd.

Three pumpers responded carrying 13 fire fighters, according to a news release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

The first unit that arrived encountered a shed in the rear of the yard fully involved in fire, which had extended to a nearby fence.

Two homes were close by and were in danger of being included in the fire, the fire service said.

An attack hose line was used to quickly knock down the fire and contain it to the immediate area.

One home suffered some heat damage and was thoroughly checked for fire spread on the exterior and interior. None was found.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.