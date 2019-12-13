Fire hydrant replacement on Arthur Street may slow traffic

The City of Thunder Bay's Sewer & Water Section is replacing a fire hydrant on Arthur Street West, between Garden Avenue and Mapleward Road.

Equipment may impact traffic flow at times, the city said.

The replacement is taking place on Sunday, Dec. 15, and is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution, reduce their speed, and obey all posted signage when travelling in the construction area.

The city also reminds residents and businesses to do their part this winter and help keep fire hydrants accessible and clear of snow.

Do not block access or pile snow on top of a hydrant. Hydrants need to be visible and accessible to emergency responders.