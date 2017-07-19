Use caution when burning outdoors during May long weekend: MNRF

With warm weather and sunny skies expected throughout northwestern Ontario for the May long weekend, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is reminding people to be cautious if they're burning outdoors.

"Spring is certainly a time of concern for human-caused fires," said Chris Marchand, fire information officer with the ministry's Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services. "As lightning is less of a factor early in the season, before the atmosphere really warms up, this is the time of year where we see a lot of human-caused fires. And those typically happen close to people and property."

Hazard level likely to rise

As of Friday, the fire hazard was predominantly low across the region, save for portions of the Fort Frances and Kenora districts, where the hazard was listed as moderate.

However, Marchand said the clear skies and warm weather in the forecast will likely see the hazard level rise in the coming days.

"As it's a big weekend for outdoor recreation, and there's no restricted fire zone at this time, we do ask people to be very cautious with their use of fire," he said. "As we wait for the landscape to green up, it's important for us to stress that spring fire conditions can escalate quite quickly."

To that end, the ministry is reminding people to follow fire safety guidelines if they're burning outdoors during the May long weekend:

Choose the site of your campfire carefully, and keep your fire small

Never leave a fire unattended

Ensure a fire is completely extinguished before leaving the site

As for forest fires themselves, Marchand said two were burning as of Friday: Fort Frances 2, which is burning about 15 kilometres southeast of Nestor Falls, and Kenora 18, which is burning near Longpine Lake, near the Manitoba Border.

Marchand said both of those fires are under control.

Two other fires reported Thursday — Dryden 2, which was located about 14 kilometres east of Ignace, and Thunder Bay 5, which was burning about 42 kilometres southwest of Thunder Bay — have both been confirmed out as of Friday morning.