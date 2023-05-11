Ten Mile Road Race hits the road on May 22 for in-person return

A long-running staple of the May long weekend in Thunder Bay will be back in-person this month.

The Fire Fighters Ten Mile Road Race is scheduled for May 22, and organizers expect more than 500 runners will be competing, and about 25 relay teams have also signed up so far.

"We're back live and in-person," race director Herb Daniher said. "We're quite excited."

"That's a big step for us, because COVID really locked us down for about four years."

The pandemic forced recent races to be held virtually, or cancelled.

Daniher said organizers are hoping the runners get plenty of support this year.

"We're promoting and re-engaging the community to come out and then do some cheering," he said. "We've got cheer squads."

"We put a notice out to the businesses along the route and an open invitation to everybody in the community come out and support the runners."

The race will begin at 9 a.m., with runners starting at Simpson and Donald streets. The route will take them to Marina Park and back, with cash prizes up for grabs.

Daniher said runners have until May 15 to register on the event's website. Individual runners are also treated to a spaghetti dinner at the Columbus Centre the evening before the race.

The race has a long history in Thunder Bay, having been first run in 1910. In those early years, Daniher said, the race was run by elite runners, but it has since transformed into a community event welcoming runners of all experience levels.

"It shut down during the war years and whatnot, and it had its ebbs and flows," Daniher said. "But for the last, I would say, 30 years, we've run it continuous other than, of course, the COVID interruption."

He said it was important for organizers to get out into the community again this year "so the public are aware, hey, this is the 10 miler and that means something to the community."

"That means something to thousands and thousands of people that have ever run this race."