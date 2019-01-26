Research examines wildfire evacuations in Indigenous communities

An Alberta researcher is raising some questions about wildfire evacuations in Canada's Indigenous communities. Tara McGee has done her research in Mishkeegogamang First Nation 8:13

A recently published study that examined a wildfire evacuation of a First Nation in northwestern Ontario, suggests there may be ways to make emergency evacuations easier, and less stressful for Indigenous communities.

The paper, published in the International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction, is based on interviews with members of Mishkeegogamang First Nation, located about 500 km northwest of Thunder Bay, who were part of the evacuation that took place during the 2011 fire season.

"Certainly evacuations are of course very stressful, both for community members, but also community leaders," said Tara McGee, a professor at the University of Alberta, and part of a research team known as the First Nations Wildfire Evacuation Partnership, which was established to learn more about how First Nations are affected by fire evacuations, and how the negative impacts might be reduced.

The Mishkeegogamang evacuation took place over three days, she said, after smoke crept too close to the community. Although the effort was well-organized, people still experienced stresses such as a reluctance to leave behind homes and belongings, and feeling homesick or cooped up in crowded hotel rooms.

The evacuees were taken to Sioux Lookout, Ignace and Geraldton for a period of about 10 days.

In some cases, people were reluctant to leave, she said.

"There were about half that either didn't want to leave, but did ... but there were also some who stayed behind," she said, explaining that some didn't feel the risk was high enough, and others simply wanted to stay home to continue their day-to-day routines.

Culturally appropriate accommodations, supports

The study recommends that, in some cases, it may be appropriate for some people to stay behind, she said.

"We're interested in having emergency managers consider whether it would be possible to have First Nations ... stay within their traditional territory if it's safe for them to do so," she said.

If that's not possible, it suggests that an evacuation to another Indigenous community, where cultural supports can be accessed, might be less stressful for residents.

It's something she said she'd like emergency managers to think about.

"I think looking at those options which may be more appropriate should be considered. Essentially opening the door for other options," she said.