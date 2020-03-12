Fire crews respond to blaze at Resolute Forest Products

Fire crews responded to an early morning fire at Resolute Forest Products on Neebing Avenue yesterday just after 7:30 a.m.

The situation was quickly brought under control with the assistance of mill fire crews, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a new release issued on Tuesday,

When fire crews arrived at the mill, they encountered heavy smoke and fires in dumpers two and three, and a second alarm was called.

A total of six pumpers and a ladder truck were utilized to get the blaze under control, the fire service said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.