Fire crews respond to blaze at Resolute Forest Products
Fire crews responded to an early morning fire at Resolute Forest Products on Neebing Avenue yesterday just after 7:30 a.m. The situation was quickly brought under control with the assistance of mill fire crews, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a news release issued on Tuesday.
When fire crews arrived at the mill, they encountered heavy smoke and fires in dumpers two and three
A total of six pumpers and a ladder truck were utilized to get the blaze under control, the fire service said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.