'It's incredibly sad': Piece of Thunder Bay Ont. history lost in Bay Street fire

When a fire broke out at a nearly 100-year-old building on the corner of Bay and Machar Streets in Thunder Bay Ont. last Friday the city not only lost homes and a business, but also a rich part of Thunder Bay's history.

For one Thunder Bay family in particular, the building was affectionately referred to as "grandpa's building," paying homage to the original builder, Werner Mikkel Palomaki and his legacy as an original downtown entrepreneur of then Port Arthur.

Palomaki, who arrived from Finland to Port Arthur Ont. in 1903 and started going by "Maki" in 1905, completed the building in November of 1926. Made completely out of brick, the building stood proudly over the years as ownership changed, always donning his initials over the awning on the corner of Bay and Machar, an area of Thunder Bay known for its Finnish heritage.

"It's incredibly sad. I mean, when we first heard the news of the building catching on fire, we drove down immediately. And our first reaction was we had to get the bricks with his initials, because that's just … he put them on there for a reason. We don't know what the reason was, but we had to get the bricks with the initials," Carlie Maximus, the great granddaughter of Maki, said in an interview with CBC News.

Maximus explained that the building had been in her family for years, acting as the home to Maki's business, International Bottling Works Company, which mainly sold the Whistle Brand sodas in and around the community in the Bay and Algoma Streets area.

For years the business operated out of the basement of the building, while the upper floors acted as a community hub complete with billiard tables, sauna rooms, a barber, laundry service and apartments.

The W M Maki Block building was destroyed by a fire Friday March 19, 2021. The historical building was completed in 1926 by Werner Mikkel “Maki” Palomaki. His great granddaughter says the loss of the building has been heartbreaking, adding that it's another piece of the Finnish community within Port Arthur's history that’s gone. (Submitted by Michael Hull)

Maximus said her great grandfather and his wife, Alma, were well respected in the community before their passing, adding that the building stayed in their family until about 2005.

"The building always stood as a legacy of what my maternal family had built. From being Finnish immigrants, moving to a country where they hardly knew the language because they wanted a better life and better opportunities for themselves and their inevitable family, all that was physically left of Werner was that building," she said.

"We were extremely hopeful that they were able to salvage the building that, like, maybe the fire wasn't as bad as it looked. But yeah, it was extremely emotional because it's just, his name was on the building. So it's watching your great grandfather's name burn."

A week since the fire, Maximus said her family is still grieving the loss. However, with the help of city demolition crews and the current building owner, the bricks etched with her great grandfather's name were miraculously pulled from the remains of the destroyed building.

Maximus and her family were able to retrieve the bricks with her great grandfather initials on them from the site of the fire. (Submitted by Carlie Maximus)

Maximus added that she feels grateful to have such an important part of the building in her family's possession, adding that the bricks will likely lay in a garden bed for years to come.

"No one really knew why he put his initials on the building, but it seemed like it was kind of just to stamp his flag for his entrepreneurial spirit, I suppose," she said.

Investigation continues

Before the blaze destroyed the better part of the historical W M Maki Block, the building was home to Starlite Flooring with a rooming house in the upper half, according to Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

None of the occupants of the building were hurt in the fire, and as of Tuesday, March 23, the Red Cross had stepped in to support the now displaced occupants.

"They got out safely, and the Red Cross put them up in the hotel, so they're getting lodging for now and the help they need. Luckily, you know, we went in initially and did our primary search. And once it was determined, nobody was left in the building and you know the attic was on fire. The Platoon Chief pulled everybody out and it became a defensive attack," said Kevin Anderson, captain of fire prevention with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, in an interview with CBC News.

According to Anderson, the investigation into the fire revealed that it most likely started in a bathroom area of the second floor of the building.

He said the investigation has been handed over to police and is being treated as possible arson.