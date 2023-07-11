Northwestern Ontario communities lifting fire bans as forest fire hazard drops

Recreational burning is once again allowed in Thunder Bay and some other communities in northwestern Ontario as the region's fire hazard drops below the extreme levels seen earlier this summer.

The city had been under a fire ban, which saw all burning permits suspended, since June 1 due to high forest fire hazard in the region. The ban was put in place alongside a provincial restricted fire zone.

However, with the fire hazard dropping, the province lifted its restricted fire zone as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the city followed suit by reinstating all recreational burning permits at the same time.

"People were definitely missing it for the last month or so," said Kevin Anderson, acting division chief of fire prevention with Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.

Anderson said while burning is once again allowed in the city, there are rules to follow.

"You need a permit for any burning in your backyard," he said. "You can burn from 5 p.m. till midnight."

Other rules include:

Burning must take place at an approved site;

Fire pits can be a maximum of three feet wide;

Clean, dry wood should be used to cut back on smoke;

Burning is not allowed in winds greater than 16 km/h, or in gusting conditions;

Have a hose or fire extinguisher nearby while burning, and

Fires must be supervised at all times.

Fire permits are available online, as is more information about burning regulations in the city.

Some other municipalities in northwestern Ontario also announced the lifting of their own fire bans on Tuesday, including Marathon, Red Rock, Fort Frances, and Oliver Paipoonge, though its fire ban will remain in effect a little longer, until 12:01 a.m. ET Wednesday.

According to Ontario's forest fire map, the fire hazard in the northwest is mainly low to moderate, with a few pockets of high hazard.

As of Tuesday evening, there were 56 active fires in the region. Of those, six were not under control, four were being held, seven were under control, and 39 were being observed.