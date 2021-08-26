Thunder Bay fire ban to be lifted today at 5 p.m. ET

A ban on outdoor burning in Thunder Bay is being lifted later today.

The ban will end at 5 p.m. ET Thursday, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said.

Outdoor burning, including use of backyard fire pits, will be allowed after that time.

The announcement came shortly after the province revised the boundaries of northwestern Ontario's restricted fire zone.

The zone now applies to the Fort Frances district, and southern portions of the Kenora and Dryden districts.