A year after a fire destroyed Thunder Bay's Finnish Labour Temple, efforts are underway to rebuild

Paula Haapanen has fond memories of spending her childhood at the Finnish Labour Temple in Thunder Bay, Ont.

From choir practice to dancing, weddings and funerals, "everything was centred around that building," she said.

The building was a landmark in the Bay and Algoma neighbourhood. Built between 1909 and 1910, the historic space was a central community hub for Thunder Bay's Finnish community. It was also home of the beloved Hoito Restaurant, which opened in 1918 in the building's basement.

The Finlandia Association had owned the building, but when the organization faced bankruptcy, real estate developer Brad McKinnon purchased it in 2020. The Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay was then formed with the goal of reopening the Hoito Restaurant.

But on Dec. 22, 2021, a fire ravaged the upper levels of the building.

It wasn't safe for crews to operate inside the building, so firefighters tackled the flames from above for more than 12 hours. The Office of the Fire Marshal was called to investigate the blaze. It was deemed unsuspicious but the cause was labelled as undetermined. The investigation was limited since a portion of the third floor collapsed onto the second floor, making it unsafe to enter.

Paula Haapanen is the president of the Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay, which is looking to reopen the Hoito Restaurant at a satellite location at the Thunder Bay Community Market while the Finnish Labour Temple is being rebuilt. (Submitted by Paula Haapanen)

Preserving history

The Finnish Labour Temple was designated as a national historic site in 2015. It was also on the City of Thunder Bay's heritage registry.

After the building was demolished by contractors earlier this year, a time capsule was retrieved from 1909. Historians recovered two Finnish newspapers and a speech written by Moses Hahl, one of the temple's founders.

"It was a happy surprise all around that that was actually found," said Haapanen.

Immediately after the the fire, McKinnon vowed to rebuild the site as part of his previously planned Finlandia Condos development at 314 Bay St. At the time, he described the temple as one of the most iconic buildings in Thunder Bay.

"The building was like a part of my family. It was like one of my children and now it's gone, you know, so, I mean it's been really hard," he said last year following the fire.

Reopening the Hoito Restaurant

In the meantime, the Finlandia Co-operative is working to reopen the Hoito Restaurant at a satellite location at the Thunder Bay Community Market. It won't be a full-scale restaurant but it will give them a chance to test things out while bringing authentic Finnish cuisine back to the city.

"There's a hole in my heart where the Finlandia used to be," said Haapanen. "It is very sad."

However, from the tragedy comes the opportunity for renewal; "whenever a door closes, another one opens," she said.

While it's been a slow process, Haapanen wants people to know that volunteers have been doing a lot of behind-the-scenes work to bring their vision to life.

The Finnish Labour Temple in Thunder Bay, Ont. was built between 1909 and 1910 and was designated as a national historic site in 2015, before being destroyed by a fire at the end of 2021. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"If anything, this year's been full of what the Finns would call 'sisu,'" she said. While there is no direct English translation, the term relates to grit, perseverance and resilience.

Finding staff has been the main cause of delays to the restaurant's opening. The co-op is currently looking for a carpenter to help complete renovations, and a kitchen co-ordinator who will be responsible for cooking and some administrative tasks. Resumes have been received for bussers and cashier positions and remain on file, Haapanen assured applicants.

Once inspections are completed and the required staff are hired, she hopes the restaurant can open as soon as possible.

"It warms my heart to see that people [still] believe in the concept, they still believe in the values that are being embodied by this project and that it's moving forward," she said.

Giving back to the community

The co-op currently has what Haapanen calls a gentlemen's agreement with McKinnon that the co-op will have a presence at the newly-constructed Finlandia and the Hoito Restaurant will have a permanent space there.

Haapanen would like profits from the Hoito Restaurant to be invested back into activities and programming for the Finnish community. She'd like to see people use the space for things like after school activities, a book club, and a social space for gatherings and celebrations, like it was when she was growing up.

"We'll have a smaller footprint than the former restaurant did, but there should still be enough space to be able to display certain things that make understanding the history of the community a little more accessible to the general public," she explained.

People don't need to have Finnish heritage to be part of the Finlandia Co-operative. Haapanen encourages anyone with an interest in restoring the Hoito Restaurant and supporting the community to consider joining. More information can be found on the co-op's Facebook page.