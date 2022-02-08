Demolition starts for fire-ravaged Finnish Labour Temple building

The century-old Finnish Labour Temple in Thunder Bay is on its way to the ground.

Demolition of the fire-ravaged building began on Tuesday, after it was destroyed by a blaze that broke out on the night of Dec. 22, 2021. The building was home to the renowned Hoito restaurant, one of the most famous eateries in the northwestern Ontario city.

It had taken Thunder Bay firefighters nearly 24 hours to extinguish the fire, which caused portions of the building's roof and third floor to collapse and resulted in its distinctive cupola toppling amidst the flames.

Demolition of the Finnish Labour Temple building began on Tuesday after it was damaged by a fire that started on the night of Dec. 22, 2021. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal investigated the blaze, but concluded that the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Brad McKinnon, who had purchased the building in 2020, has said that he intends to rebuild.

Construction of the building began in 1909. It was designated as a national historic site in 2015.