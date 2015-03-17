Finlandia cooperative aims to purchase Finnish Labour Temple

A Thunder Bay organization is hoping it can purchase a historic building on the city's north side, and run it as a not-for-profit cooperative.

The Finnish Labour Temple was put on the market on Monday, with a Royal LePage listing stating the building - which includes the former Hoito restaurant downstairs, and the hall, bar, office space, and apartment unit upstairs - and property are up for sale for an asking price of $599,000.

And the Finlandia Cooperative of Thunder Bay has plans for the building.

"We want to buy the building, and the properties associated with it," said Paula Haapanen, a director of the cooperative's interim board.

"We want to run the businesses out of it … as a not-for-profit consumer cooperative," she said. ""It's a viable business model."

She said running the building as a non-profit means any profits made would go right back into the Finnish Labour Temple, being put toward things like maintenance, programming, and other services.

The building's sale comes after the Finlandia Association of Thunder Bay voted to dissolve and liquidate its assets in May due to its owing more than $1 million in debt.

"They were in a precarious financial situation to begin with, but they were working their way out of that debt," Haapanen said. "But when [COVID-19] hit, and the [Hoito] restaurant was closed, basically there was not a lot of income coming in."

That led to missing a loan payment, Haapanen said, which started a "domino effect."

"RBC threatened to foreclose on the loan, and so forced them into action," Haapanen said. "A number of different solutions were proposed, and one of them was liquidation."

"If you decide to liquidate, then there are some advantages to the organization liquidating," she said. "They can choose the … liquidator, so they can find someone more empathetic to their situation. And also, it buys them time. If someone were to step forward and make a donation so that they could cover their debt, then the … association could stop the liquidation process."

Haapanen was a member of the association, and was one of the voters who supported liquidation.

"It also provided some protection for the members of the board from becoming personally liable for the debt," she said.

Haapanen said she was happy to see the building listed for sale.

"It's kind of a relief to know that there's a price now," she said. "That helps us readjust our financial plans."

"There's also an end date when things need to be done and finished as far as making an offer is concerned."

Haapanen said final offers are due by mid-August, and the cooperative is looking for financing that would allow them to make a bid.

She said there are "other interests" in the building, including a Toronto restaurateur looking to turn it into an event centre and restaurant.

Haapanen said another coalition is being formed with the intent of buying the building, as well.

The cooperative, Haapanen said, has some ideas for improving some of the businesses that already existed inside the building.

"We have some ideas about how to introduce some new things into the building, perhaps develop some unused space," she said. "It's an icon, it's a landmark, and we want it to remain that way."

"We want it to remain in the hands of the community."