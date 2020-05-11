Finnish culture, happiness to be featured via virtual 'Rent a Finn' program

Finland is considered the happiest place in the world by the United Nations, and has received that designation for three years running.

That happy track record has lead a Finnish travel organization, to launch a virtual campaign called "Rent a Finn."

Every week, the program will feature a person showcasing a Finnish way of life, while hopefully spreading some happiness in the process.

Hetta Huittinen, head of international media for Business Finland, said people in northern Ontario will likely recognize some of the Finnish traditions being featured.

"The small things in life that make Finns happy," she said. "Like wandering in the woods, taking a sauna, being out on the lake and being out on the sea."

Huittinen said some of the other Finnish activities showcased will include crocheting, gathering wild herbs and ice swimming.

"One part of Finnish happiness is also a very special connection with nature," she said. "And I think that's probably something that you can you can understand in Canada as well. We spend a lot of time in nature."

Huittinen said the series focuses on five different areas of Finnish lifestyle, which will showcase different aspects of Finnish happiness in 60 minute live stream sessions.

Ice Swimming is one of the activities featured on the May 15 launch of the virtual "Rent a Finn campaign. (photo: Juho Kuva - I Wish I Was in Finland )

The sessions include "Eat with a Finn," "Relax with a Finn," "Be active with a Finn," "Spend time with a Finn," and "Be happy with a Finn." A virtual happiness guide, who is specialized in the topic through their daily work and life, will introduce each topic.

"We're doing all the sessions on Facebook basically so they're going to be streamed live," Huittinen said, adding that with the time change, the sessions will begin at 10 a.m. EST.

The launch of the campaign, which rolls out May 15, is called "Relax with a Finn."

The virtual happiness guide of this session is Paivikki Koskinen, who is described in a press release as a journalist, coach, and sauna and ice swimming lover.

The first "Rent a Finn" virtual session will focus on the sauna, and ice swimming. (photo: Business Finland)

"The first one will be about relaxing with a friend," said Huittinen. "And surprise, surprise: the topic is sauna and that's going to be lead by a wonderful lady called Paivikki who will be hosting the session. She'll be taking people to the sauna, and she'll be taking them swimming as well. She'll have some tricks up her sleeve to get people to simulate ice swimming as well in their own living rooms or bathrooms."

The sessions run every week through until June 12.

They can be accessed by going to I Wish I was in Finland on Facebook, or at rentafinn.com.