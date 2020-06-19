Finn Festival celebration moves online

Organizers of this year's Finn Festival aren't letting COVID-19 stop the celebration of Finnish culture.

This year's Finn Festival Canada is moving entirely online, with live musical performances and short film screenings beginning at noon Saturday.

Organizer Kelly Saxberg said this year's event was initially planned for Sudbury, but that was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"But we just thought 'what the heck,' let's celebrate Finnish Canadian culture and heritage," she said. "We have all these great performers that performed over the years for the various Finn Festivals, and we have all our connections with the Finnish embassy, and the Finland Society, and just so much great talent, let's put on a virtual show."

This year's festival is extra-special, too, as it's taking place on the Summer Solstice, known as Juhannus in Finland, Saxberg said.

"Juhannus is the most-important holiday for Finns," she said. "Beyond Christmas or Easter or anything."

"We're going to have our broadcast starting at noon, and that's 6 p.m. in Finland. And in Finland, everybody is basically out at the lake if they can get there, and building giant bonfires, and celebrating with their family."

The event will include performances by Ari Lahdekorpi, Rita Visser, Miles Black, and Marc Merilainen, and screenings of short documentary films, Saxberg said.