Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay raises over $25,000 with crowdfunding campaign

The Finlandia Co-operative of Thunder Bay is marking an early milestone in its efforts to acquire the assets of the Finlandia Association of Thunder Bay, including the Hoito Restaurant.

A crowdfunding campaign launched by local university student Lyndsay Williams on May 21 has raised over $25,000 to support the co-operative's work to "ensure that the Finnish Labour Temple and its assests ... remain in the hands of the community."

In a press release, the co-operative acknowledged they "are still a long way from our overall goal of $200,000, so the campaign will stay open for continued community support."

The co-operative was formed after the Finlandia Association voted to dissolve itself and liquidate its assets on May 20.

The Finlandia Association said it had an outstanding loan for $295,000 plus other debts it was trying to pay off. The association said it missed a payment to RBC on the loan, and the bank called it in, forcing the liquidation.

Since forming, the co-operative has filed incorporation papers and sought public input to shape the mission and business plan.