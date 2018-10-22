Wisconsin man fined for fishing violations near Dryden, Ont.

A Wisconsin man has been fined $2,500 for fishing violations committed north of Dryden, Ont.

Richard Estridge of Danbury, WI pleaded guilty to possessing six more walleye than allowed under the Ontario Fishery Regulations and possessing fish packed in a manner that they could not be easily counted.

The court heard that on July 18, conservation officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry inspected Estridge and his group, who had been fishing on Good Lake.

They continued their inspection at his seasonal camp and determined he was in possession of six walleye over his legal possession limit. In addition, some of the walleye inspected were packed in such a manner that the officers could not obtain an immediate count of the fish.

Justice of the Peace Denette Maslach heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on Oct. 4.