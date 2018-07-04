Manitoba man fined for dumping human waste near Thunder Bay

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has fined a Manitoba man $2,000 for illegal dumping on Ontario Crown land.

The man had been camping with his family in their travel trailer at the Nelson Lake public camping area for two weeks in August of 2017, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the MNRF.

Upon leaving the site, the Ministry said, he dumped the contents of the trailer's septic holding tanks onto the south side of East Nelson Lake Road.

Someone filed a complaint to the Ministry's TIPS line, and the MNRF launched an investigation in conjunction with conservation officers in Manitoba, the Ministry said.

The man who is from Landmark, pleaded guilty to unlawfully depositing a material, substance or thing on Crown land.

In addition to the fine, he has received a probation order prohibiting him from camping on Ontario's Crown land for one year.

The Ministry is reminding the public that it is illegal to dump anything on Crown land without authorization. Sewage or greywater must be disposed of at an approved facility.